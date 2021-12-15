As Kentuckians pick up the pieces after last weekend’s devastating tornadoes, many lost everything and are counting on the help of others to pull through. That’s just what some folks in Baldwin County are trying to do and they could use some help.

A donations bin set up Wednesday morning, December 15, 2021 at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Loxley was already filling with supplies. John Tesch is a local business owner and volunteer who saw a need in Kentucky and sprang into action. Having partnered with the store previously to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need, he once again reached out to the store and they quickly jumped on board.

“We put it out today. Alan, from Piggly Wiggly has got me the Loxley Piggly Wiggly attached to it, Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Foley’s all going to get it,” Tesch said.

Tesch will make as many trips as needed, starting Monday, December 20th with at least two trailers-full of items. Those items include water, toiletries, non-perishable foods, and pet food, for which there is a forgotten need. Blankets and warm clothing are also on the list.

Robertsdale Laundromat is also taking in donations for the Baldwin County Blessing Barn. The Blessing Barn has been helping needy families since Hurricane Sally with clothing and supplies and is now doing the same for folks in the mid-west.

“We pulled out some blankets and pillows and sheets, some long-sleeve shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and brought them down here,” said Christine Hicks.

Hicks and her husband drove from Bay Monette to donate clothing. They’d found out about the relief effort the night before and felt compelled to do their part.

“People lost everything. They didn’t just lose their belongings. They lost their homes and everything right before Christmas, so we just thought we…we’d try to help,” Hicks explained.

Warm clothing and blankets are on the top of the list of needed items. They can be taken to the Robertsdale Laundromat and Blessing Barn on Hwy. 104 just west of Hwy. 59. One of the easiest ways to help is to pick up a few extra items at one of the participating Piggly Wiggly stores in Foley, Fairhope, Spanish Fort or Loxley. Drop it in the donations bin on your way out.