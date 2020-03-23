While school is out in Baldwin County, Baldwin County Public Schools is making sure all of their students can afford to eat lunch by teaming up with local businesses.
The school system has a database now on their website to let students know where they can find their next meal.
We’re told Its All Greek to Me in Fairhope will be offering free lunches to students Monday through Friday from noon to 1 pm.
Chicken Salad Chick will be offering lunches for students in Baldwin County on Mondays.
Honey Baked Ham in Fairhope and Foley will be providing lunches for students on Wednesdays during the school closures.
Subway in Fairhope will also be offering lunches to students on Thursdays, as well as Magnolia Blossom Café in Robertsdale.
Swift Presbyterian Church and Culver’s in Foley will also be participating.
Fairhope Youth Rotary is also offering lunches to kids under 18 from 11 am to 1 pm daily.
Daphne High School and Spanish Fort Schools are hosting a canned food drive for kids in need as well during this time.
Prodisee Pantry will be providing emergency food supplies to those in need Tuesday as well.
For a link to the full database, head to our website fox10tvdot com.
