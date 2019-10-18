BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The report card is in, and the grades are good -- improved, in fact -- as a whole for Baldwin County Public Schools, according to superintendent Eddie Tyler.
In an email Friday morning, Tyler says the school system received "excellent news" with the state's release of the education report card showing Baldwin County receiving a "B" average, moving up from an 85 to an 86 out of 100. Baldwin County reported 18 "A" grades, 16 "B" grades, 8 "C" grades, no D and no failing schools, according to Tyler's email.
The email goes on the detail the following information.
Several Baldwin County schools made grade point improvements of more than 3 points, including Daphne High, Fairhope Middle, Foley Middle, Robertsdale High, and Baldwin County Virtual School.
Baldwin County previously has never had a score as high as 99 on one of its school’s state report cards. This year, Baldwin County has two schools with a 99 out of 100 on their state report cards. Tyler wrote, "Congratulations to Fairhope Elementary and Orange Beach Elementary - what an outstanding accomplishment!"
The superintendent went on to write, "This is excellent news as Baldwin County continues to grow, adding nearly 1,000 new students joining our school family this year. As we continue to grow, we are amazed that our teachers and staff continue to maintain their focus on academics and growing our report card scores and academic success."
He continued, "Of course, we have room for improvement. In too many cases, excessive student absences have had a negative impact on academic achievement. This year, we have implemented significant procedural changes to address these absences in hopes of raising grades at schools where absences altered otherwise good student test results. I am impressed with the early responses we are seeing to these new procedures and I expect we will see another year of improvement in next year's report card."
Tyler wrote that, last year, the school system saw great improvement in graduation rates, as well as an increased number of scholarships awarded to graduating seniors.
