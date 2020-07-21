Baldwin County Schools: Virtual learning much more structured than distance learning

Baldwin County Schools say virtual school is very different from distance learning last Spring.
Students won’t attend school every day and must have access to WiFi. Buses will not be available.
Keep in mind you must also apply to be accepted in virtual school.
Students will be taught by real teachers through google classrooms, and attendance will be taken just like regular school with the same absence policies.
Students also in certain zoned areas will be able to participate in certain extracurricular activities on site at designated schools.
Students must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA and stay on track to graduate, so students are held accountable in a structured program just like in physical classrooms.
Students must keep up with weekly assigned work with flexibility to work ahead.
The Baldwin County Virtual School gives students the option for dual enrollment in college and high school, while earning college credit through Coastal Community College.
Testing and assessments will be done on site, with satellite offices to be set up throughout the county so students and parents will have a physical building near them.
Application deadline is July 31.
Officials say it usually takes 5 business days to process application.
For more information, click here.
