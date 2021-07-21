Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack named 2021 Alabama Sheriff of the Year

After serving in law enforcement for nearly four decades, with 15 of those as Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack has been named Alabama Sheriff’s Association 2021 Sheriff of the Year.

With a long law enforcement career starting in 1985, and father who served as Baldwin County Coroner for almost thirty years, many assume public service was in Mack’s blood.

But what many don’t know is his inspiration came out of personal tragedy, when his grandfather, Hubert Mack, was murdered in a convenience store robbery in Escambia County, AL in 1982.

“He was murdered the day after I graduated high school,” said Sheriff Mack, “I just saw the way that case was worked and I got intrigued a little bit about it, and quite frankly thought some things could have been done better in that investigation.”

He’s put his life on the line every day for decades in hopes he could change things for others and their families.

“I just said what if? It felt like I could make a contribution,” said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Mack says winning the award for the first time this year means that much more to his department after a dark couple of months.

BCSO lost one of their very own deputies earlier this summer, when Deputy Bill Smith drowned saving others’ lives off the coast of Fort Morgan.

“Going all the way back to this year, earlier, when we lost Deputy Bill Smith, some of the very first phone calls I got were from Sheriffs,” said Mack.

Sheriff Mack says he owes the award and everything to the amazing team surrounding him at his department day in and day out.

Sheriff Mack began his career as a crime scene investigator in 1985, before returning to serve as a deputy here in Baldwin County in 1989.

He has been Sheriff for the last 15 years.

He also previously served as President of the ASA in 2014.