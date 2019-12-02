U.S. Marshals and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office need your help.
Antonio Dewight Johnson has risen to the top of the Baldwin County Sheriff's most wanted.
Deputies say the 41-year-old man has failed to register as a sex offender.
According to online records his victim was a 15-year-old girl.
Johnson is also wanted for several robberies, attempting to elude and domestic violence.
Federal marshals are looking for him too.
Johnson could be anywhere along the Gulf Coast tonight.
His last known address is in the 1900 block of Thompson Lane in the plateau community, but police say he hangs around hotels along the Beltline in Mobile.
He's also been spotted across the bay around New Era road in Fairhope.
Police say he has numerous tattoos on his chest and arms.
If you see Johnson do not approach him since he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on where Johnson might be should call the U.S. Marshals at 251-422-3435 or Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 251-937-0202.
