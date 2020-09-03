A day after we learned that the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department is no longer patrolling its beaches, Fox 10 News has now learned that the Baldwin County Sheriff is planning to step up and fill that need.
Fox 10 News began looking into the lack of beach patrols on Fort Morgan beaches after the first reported drowning there since 2018. Saturday, August 29, 2020 Karen Graham of Tennessee drowned in the rough surf while trying to save another. Four days later, Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Ludvigsen stood by his decision to halt beach patrols earlier in the summer because of what he called unsafe conditions on the beach.
We’re not looking at our liability,” Ludvigsen said when asked if he was weighing the department’s liability against the public’s safety. “You know, if we were liable for something, it would be that we ran somebody over. It’s more for the safety of that person, not the liability involved. We’re concerned about injury to people on the beach, whether it’s caused by us or caused by our gear or anything like that.”
The next day, Sheriff Hoss Mack expressed concern, saying that not providing beach patrols could put the public in danger.
“It does fall upon the volunteers and it does fall upon the Sheriff’s Office to provide the public safety for that area and not having those patrols on the beach can be a hindrance to the overall public safety,” Mack explained.
Mack said the Sheriff’s Office has had an ongoing presence on Fort Morgan beaches for several months, beginning with beach closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, school resource officers were available and filled that role. He and the Baldwin County Commission have agreed to focus efforts on public safety along the peninsula. More than half a million dollars in next year’s budget will go directly towards that effort. Two new positions will be added, along with equipment and another beach accessible vehicle to meet that need.
“A lot of people that come to Baldwin County, it’s their first trip,” Mack said. “They’re not familiar with the gulf. They’re not familiar with rip tide. They’re not familiar with jellyfish. They’re not familiar with the different things that the gulf presents to us and a lot of times, just having that person and that authority-type figure to be able to communicate the cautionary notes…the things that they need to look out for, can certainly aid everybody.”
The two, new positions will be full-time, and those deputies will patrol Fort Morgan beaches year-round. The goal is to have all the pieces in place and operational by spring break of next year, but Sheriff Mack is optimistic they’ll begin even earlier.
