A shooting just south of Foley Tuesday afternoon left a man in critical condition.
The victim, in his 20’s, was shot twice, once in the stomach and another time in the leg.
He was flown to University Hospital where he was said to be undergoing surgery in critical condition.
Deputies questioned several witnesses to try and figure out what led to the shooting.
Deputies say the man was visiting the home on Keller Road where he was shot.
He was told to leave, he did, but he was shot after he went back.
The shooter is cooperating with investigators, but has not been charged.
