It was a big day for some very special student athletes in Baldwin County. The Special Olympics was held in Fairhope Friday, March 22, 2019 where more than 100 competed for a moment of glory. Thousands showed up to root them on a beautiful day.
Family and fans lined the track at Fairhope Municipal Stadium in anticipation of the big day. Before the games could begin, the Olympic Torch had to be delivered to the stadium. The Law Enforcement Torch Run was bigger than ever as more than 100 participants ran the three-mile stretch from the high school to the stadium. Athletes were introduced and honored by cheering crowds that included family, friends and classmates.
Athletes spent the day competing in running, jumping and throwing sports. They were honored with ribbons and the top finishers had their pictures taken atop the podium. Some of the winners will move on to compete in regional and maybe the National Special Olympics. Some we talked to had the time of their lives.
“I like how the running and softball goes here in the Special Olympics in Fairhope and I like to enjoy making new friends,” said Adam Rodier from Foley Middle School.
“Well, I’m doing the tennis balls and the running. I like the running,” added Cooper Long from Fairhope High School.
The smiles were as wide as the big, blue sky. While it is competition, it’s much more than that. It’s a day of inclusion and camaraderie. Some of the biggest smiles were on the faces of the student athletes’ parents and teachers.
“It’s just wonderful for them to be able to be a part of something that they can do,” said Bonnie Hariel. “They’re limited in so many ways, but this is wonderful.”
“It’s always awesome. It gets better every year, just to watch all of them compete and see them get those awards and the looks on their faces. It’s always awesome to see that,” said parent and teacher’s aide, Shaunnra Banks.
Student athlete, Adam Rodier had high hopes.
“I’m in it to win it and be brave,” Rodier said with a big smile and a high-five.
The Special Olympics moto is, “Let me win, but if I can’t win, let me be brave in the attempt.” Baldwin County Schools has been hosting Special Olympics for more than 30 years.
