Baldwin County SRO forms special bond with students of Daphne East Elementary

With school safety being such a top priority for Mobile and Baldwin Counties, some School Resource Officers have become more like family than just protocol.
Baldwin County Public Schools has an SRO in every school, but for Daphne East Elementary School, their SRO, Officer Katie Millwood has a special place in many of the kids and faculty’s heart.
Officer Millwood says she feels its important to build relationships with students even at a young age, teaching them that Police Officers are here to help, and they can be trusted to keep them safe.
Millwood not only keeps watch over the school, she also loves to get on kids’ level.
One of her favorite things to do is play spiderball, a version of dodgeball, with the students when she has a moment to spare.
“Building these relationships is just like having 1,200 nieces and nephews running around, so it’s a great relationship to have, I enjoy it, and everyday I just look forward to coming in and seeing who I get to meet that day," said Officer Millwood.
DEES faculty and students say they wouldn’t want anyone else to keep them safe or spend time with every day, and appreciate everything their SRO does for them.
