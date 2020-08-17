Baldwin County students have the chance to change their choice of virtual school to traditional school.
Students and parents had the chance to choose traditional or virtual school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Roughly a fourth of Baldwin county students opted for virtual school, making Baldwin County virtual school one of the biggest in the state.
Students are allowed to switch from virtual to traditional but not the other way around.
Parents are able to file paper work for that change.
That process of changing over beginning this week.
Keep in mind it does take a couple of days for that paperwork to be processed.
The deadline to change back to traditional school is the end of August.
