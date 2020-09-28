BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said schools are ready to reopen for students on Wednesday, September 30.
The system has been closed since Hurricane Sally forced schools to close on September 15.
Tyler said the state will not require Baldwin County students to make up days lost to the hurricane. That means fall break, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays will remain as scheduled. While there will not be make-up days, Tyler said students and teachers will be working in the classroom to make up for missed lessons.
When students return on Wednesday, there will be a normal class schedule will all after-school activities going on as planned.
Tyler wrote, "I would like to greatly thank our facilities and maintenance crews who were working as late as yesterday evening to make sure the work would be completed to keep our reopening on schedule."
Tyler also reminded students to wear masks, wash hands, and be vigilant for COVID in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.