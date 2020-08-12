Wednesday, August 12, 2020 was a big day for Baldwin County schools as more than 20,000 students returned to campus. Several thousand more opted for virtual school amid challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For those returning to traditional school, there are new safety measures in place. Superintendent, Eddie Tyler toured several eastern shore schools to see first-hand how the changes were working out.
Considering the many hurdles facing schools this fall, school officials said everything went pretty smooth opening day. There were some AC issues at a couple schools that were quickly fixed, and buses ran smoothly. Tyler said he’s pleased with what he saw.
“The five schools I’ve walked into…I could walk into five schools in Bay Minette. I think it would be the same thing…no mask issues. The faculty’s fantastic. I have not seen one child, high school to elementary school without a mask… …There’s hiccups,” Tyler admitted. “Thirty-one thousand student system. We’re trying to get seven thousand people up and running for virtual school.”
At Daphne Middle School, enrollment in school is down nearly 25 percent, with more than 200 students studying remotely. Those who went to school found new rules to follow. Classrooms are more spaced out, hallway traffic is one-way, lunch shifts are staggered and of course, masks must always be worn. Assisting school staff are new, thermal cameras at each entry, which help identify students or staff with high temperatures.
“Some of this is a little bit foreign but they’ve been living this since last March and right now, we’re getting back to what I want to say is normal,” Tyler explained. “I’m tired of the new normal. Yes, it’s the new normal stuff but the only thing I’ve seen different is if we didn’t have to wear the masks anywhere, my five schools that I’ve seen would be just like normal…a regular start.”
Baldwin County is the largest school system in the state to have already opened its doors for class, so the rest of the state is watching to see how things run.
At the end of the day, Spanish Fort High School reported 9 students to either have COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus and are in quarantine. However, school officials said none of those students were at school opening day. If any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases turn up, parents will be notified and updated daily by either a recorded telephone message from your child’s principal or email.
