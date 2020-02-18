Airbus and the Baldwin County Commission are entering into a partnership that will provide great, new opportunities for students. Airbus is offering new technical programs to meet the needs of a growing workforce through its Flight Works Alabama program.
Baldwin County Commissioners met with the head of Airbus-USA’s, Mobile facility Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020. County school leaders continue to offer great tech opportunities through these kinds of partnerships. Flight Works Alabama is designed to be a hub for students to explore opportunities in the aerospace industry.
“We feel like this partnership with Airbus will enhance the educational and workforce development opportunities for our students right now and then our school system, in the partnership of the school system going forward.” Said Lee Lawson with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.
The 18,000 square foot facility at the Brookley complex in Mobile will house an interactive exhibition area, workshop and classrooms and more. It will serve as the gateway for public tours of the Mobile assembly line for Airbus, but education is the focus. Airbus will invite 50 10th-graders from every Baldwin County High School for a day of hands-on learning. Once in 11th grade, interested and qualified students will be able to apply for FlightPath9, the first training program.
“It’s key to us to make sure that everyone understands that maybe aerospace is more than being a pilot or an engineer,” explained VP and General Manager of Airbus US, Mobile, Daryl Taylor. “There’s so many opportunities for future generations to step into and this partnership will help to generate those opportunities for people to get high-paying jobs, skilled jobs and live right here at home in Mobile or Baldwin County.”
FlightPath9 students who move on to the Fast Track job training program will gain skills key to the assembly of aircraft here…skills that could earn them more than $14 / hour right out of training.
“Specifically, through FlightPath9, they’re going to be trained to be chief metal assemblers, structural assemblers, mechanics, cabin assemblers, electricians. That’s certainly the first focus,” Taylor said.
Airbus-Mobile has grown to employ nearly 1,100 people in just five years and look to add up to 600 more. With that upcoming need to add more jobs on the new assembly line, all parties are ready to hit the ground running.
The Baldwin County Commission will vote to approve the partnership at the next regular meeting and Baldwin County students will be able to enter the program in the fall of 2020.
