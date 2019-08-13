SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA)-- Dropping kids off to school tomorrow? Remember to bring your I.D., you'll need it!
Rockwell Elementary principal, Robbie Owen says buzzers, equipped with video cameras, have been well received by parents since their installation last year.
"Because of all the things that have happened in our nation and the different violent things, people are very glad they're children are under the security."
School safety, clearly a top priority, with school resource officers assigned to every Baldwin County public school, the one at Rockwell Elementary, coming from the Spanish Fort Police Department.
"But he is with us whenever school is open."
Peace of mind for parents of the more than 1,100 kids expected to show up Wednesday.
But the hallways quiet… for now.
Dozens of teachers, like Meredith Phillips, hard at work through the evening, putting on the final touches to welcome students back.
"And how many kids do you have coming to school tomorrow? I will have 21 students coming in my class."
Staff excited to implement a new reading series for their guided reading program as well as enhanced classroom technology like interactive smartboards.
Phillips, a second grade teacher, is eager to make a lasting impression on her new students.
"You see a lot of growth in this grade, especially in reading and it's just a privilege to be a part of their lives in that way. I mean everybody remembers their first and second grade teacher so that's a good aspect too."
With thousands of students returning to school you'll certainly want to account for traffic Wednesday morning.
The superintendent reminds us to drive safely, slow down in school zones, not to pass school buses and watch out for kids biking or walking to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.