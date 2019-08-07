Baldwin County Virtual School finishes construction on new home base

The first day of school is just around the corner in Baldwin County, and this year students at the virtual school will have their very own state of the art home base.
Construction is wrapping up on the new Baldwin County Virtual School off of Highway 98 in Daphne.
The state of the art facility has conference rooms, testing rooms, common areas, and offices for faculty in staff.
The Baldwin County Virtual School gives students the option for dual enrollment in college and high school, while earning college credit through Coastal Community College.
More than 300 students have already registered for virtual school in Baldwin County, and officials say that number has risen higher and higher each year since the program began in 2013.
“Its unbelievable how much its grown. We’ve picked up a lot of homeschooled kids, a lot of students from Christian schools in our area, and then we’re picking up a lot of kids who just have different activities in their lives who need the flexibility,” said Holly Resmondo, Baldwin County Virtual School Principal.
The facility is open, but crews are working on making some finishing touches that will be done over the next couple of weeks.
Enrollment for the virtual school is open through August 23, but keep in mind, you must apply to be accepted.
Baldwin County Schools start back next Wednesday.
