Baldwin County authorities say deputies responded to the 13000 block of Douglas Ln. in Magnolia Springs Saturday, July 6 when they encountered several juveniles at the residence that were under the influence of alcohol.
Officials say deputies also located marijuana and paraphernalia on scene.
According to authorities, the owner of the residence, Danielle Martin, was charged with illegal open house party after it was determined she provided a keg of beer for a birthday party.
They say the juveniles, who were under the influence, contacted parents and safely made it home.
Martin was transported to the Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a 1,000 bond. She has since been released from jail.
