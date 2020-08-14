Fox 10 News got a look at Baldwin County’s new, $7+ million-dollar 911 center Thursday, August 13, 2020. We joined Congressman Bradley Byrne for a tour and found out the facility can serve many purposes aside from being an emergency call center.
There has yet to be any grand opening fanfare for Baldwin County’s new 911 call center. It quietly opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic in December of 2019 and dispatchers moved into the state-of-the-art facility. The facility can serve many more purposes. Congressman Byrne got a look at that and learned how the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and first responders would handle a storm during a pandemic.
“One of the things we have to think about as we respond to a storm is how do we protect those who are responding…first responders…the men you saw in there,” Byrne said. “How do we protect them and the people who work with them? How do we know when we’ve got somebody we’re trying to help that has or is likely to have the disease? What do we do with somebody like that id we have to evacuate?”
All questions addressed in the EMA evacuation and shelter plan. Officials with EMA want the public to stay informed and prepared.
“We’re going to prepare regardless because we know that it would only take one storm to change the landscape of our community, so we want people to prepare and take each and every season very serious but we are at a heightened awareness considering we are at a very active time of year for hurricane season,” explained Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County EMA.
Aside from housing emergency dispatchers, the 27,000 square foot 911 center has other important features. There are training rooms, dormitories, an exercise room and dining facilities to serve emergency personnel during extended stays. The building is also designed to withstand winds of more than 200 miles per hour. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane season is a big focus right now as the 10th storm of the season was named on the day of the tour. After seeing both the EMA and 911 facilities, Byrne said he’s confident the county’s prepared to follow its emergency plans.
“Now, the last two months…three months I guess now, we’ve had the opportunity to see how they’ve matured it, so here we are now at the peak of hurricane season and I think that they’re in a pretty good spot,” Byrne said “Nobody wants a hurricane to come here. I hope this is all like a lot of preparation work for nothing but at least it’s comforting to know that if one does come here, it’s been thought out. They have the resources. They know what to do and they’re prepared to do it.”
The building sits on 33 acres and broke ground in March of 2017. Construction was supposed to be complete by the summer of 2018 but numerous delays pushed that opening back more than a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.