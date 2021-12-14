Folks along River Road in Baldwin County are once again able to get in and out of their homes. That’s because county crews have patched the road that washed out Thursday night, December 9, 2021 cutting residents off from their only exit. It’s the second time in three months this has happened.

With heavy rains that night, flood waters came and washed out the culvert on Flat Creak. This time, it took more than three days for the water to come down and allow crews to make repairs. For those who live there, it’s become more than a hassle.

“There are nineteen families here, on this little hill and most of these folks are coming up in age and the fear is, is that if we are stuck up here and someone has a medical emergency, what’s going to happen to us,” wondered Patrick Hanks?

Hanks said he bought his property on River Road eight years ago, only after getting assurances from Baldwin County officials there were plans to relocate the road to higher ground. That hasn’t happened and he said his only way in or out as washed away five or six times since.

Just three months ago, the same culvert washed out after a heavy rain. Several property owners voiced the same concerns to Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally when he visited the site. At that time, he told Fox 10 News what it would take to fix the problem.

“It’s going to have to be the Commission making this a priority,” Nunnally said on September 1, 2021. “We’ll probably have to move this road up.”

Since then, Nunnally said he’s contacted the three surrounding property owners who would have to grant right-of-way to move the road.

“We’ve had communication with all three. Two out of the three have already given us verbal confirmation that they would donate right-of-way,” Nunnally said. “The third one is actually a large company that is actually running that up the chain, so hopefully we’ll get a positive response back from that in the next month or two.”

For folks who live there, a more permanent fix can’t come soon enough.

“I have a positive attitude about something being done about this road. It just has to be done and I think that priorities will be raised, and attention will be given to efforts needed to take care of this issue,” Hanks said.

Those who live on River Road have probably not seen their last washout. Even if permission is given by all three property owners, it will take time to transfer deeds and for the county to formally take possession of the right-of way. Then, a funding source must be found to build a new road and bridge.