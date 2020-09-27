FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency warned people about possible scams during the recovery from Hurricane Sally.
The agency said it received reports of scammers impersonating FEMA representatives.
Baldwin EMA released the following tips for people to use to avoid getting scammed.
- No one from FEMA will ask for your Social Security number over the phone or email.
- Officials FEMA correspondence will only come from a .gov email address, and never Gmail, Yahoo, etc.
- FEMA representatives will not ask for or accept money from you.
- All Federal employees, including those from FEMA, will carry official identification.
You can report disaster fraud immediately to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
