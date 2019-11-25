Baldwin EMC collecting children's coats for kids in need

There’s no better way to kick off the week of Thanksgiving than to help those in our area in need!
Baldwin EMC is teaming up with local charities for a children’s coat drive.
They’ve already collected hundreds of children’s coats for those less fortunate right here in our communities and are hoping to finish off the last few days of the drive strong!
They’re asking for your help.
All you have to do is drop off new children’s coats at any Baldwin EMC location through Wednesday.
Baldwin EMC says every gesture of goodwill makes a big difference!
“It’s a great way to provide warmth for a child that needs a coat during the cool morning hours when they’re getting on that school bus, but it also can warm your heart, in knowing that you have provided warmth to a child,” said Mark Ingram, Baldwin EMC Vice President of Public Relations.
You can drop off new children’s coats at any of Baldwin EMC’s locations during business hours now through Wednesday.
Baldwin EMC has locations in Summerdale, Bay Minette, and Orange Beach.
