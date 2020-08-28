Baldwin EMC heads west to help restore power after Laura

Here along the Gulf Coast, hurricanes aren’t an ‘if,’ but a ‘when.’
That’s why, even from hundreds of miles away, Baldwin EMC considers those affected by Hurricane Laura their neighbors, and are stepping in to help in the best way they can.
By working to restore power.
A crew of about ten people loaded up this morning with food, water, PPE’s, and even their own sleeping quarters, getting ready to head west.
Baldwin EMC’s Mark Ingram says linemen there have an unprecedented amount of rebuilding to do.
“With a storm like this, I’m sure that there is a lot of wire that’s going to have to be reconstructed, poles are going to have to be reset, so its going to be a period of time before power is fully restored in that area,” said Ingram.
They will be helping Beauregard Electric Cooperative restore nearly 41,000 meters that were destroyed by Laura near the Lake Charles area.
Baldwin EMC is part of a electric cooperative that offers mutual aid to each other in times like this.
“The more line workers you have, the more quickly the power will be restored, we also know that one day, if we’re hit with a huge storm as this, they would come to our aid as well,” said Ingram.
They say this storm hits them especially close to home, as those of us here across the Gulf Coast know just how much a hurricane can take away.
