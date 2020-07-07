SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC announced its partnership with The Wharf at Orange Beach for the cooperative’s first ever Backpack Drive.
The drive runs now through July 24, collecting school supplies for children in need in Baldwin County. All items will be distributed to the community through Catholic Social Services’ Project R.E.A.C.H. (Resources for the Educational Advancement of Children) program.
The community is invited to drop off supplies at the new Welcome Center at the Wharf, located in Suite K6, as well as at any of the cooperative’s offices in Summerdale, Orange Beach or Bay Minette. Items must be new and in their original packaging to be accepted.
“We’re very excited about this opportunity to partner with The Wharf for such a worthy cause,” said Baldwin EMC Vice President of Corporate Services and Public Relations Mark Ingram. “The Wharf already draws so much traffic from locals and visitors alike, we hope that these patrons will consider donating a few notebooks, pencils or art supplies when they stop in to dine and shop.”
“The Wharf was built on family, fun and community, and we are proud to partner with Baldwin EMC for their Backpack Drive," said Jim Bibby, general manager, The Wharf. “These students will be the next leaders of the Gulf Coast, and with the new school year quickly approaching, we want to ensure that all of the children in our area have the adequate supplies they need for a bright future. As a ‘thank you,’ we will be offering one free Ferris wheel or mini golf pass to the first 50 donors.”
Catholic Social Services established Project R.E.A.C.H. to help provide school supplies and financial assistance for children from underprivileged families in our local area.
Families who would like to receive assistance from the program can contact Catholic Social Services at (251) 947-2293 or visit them at 23010 Highway 59 in Robertsdale.
Baldwin EMC offices are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., for donation drop-off. The Welcome Center at The Wharf is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., for donation drop-off. For more information about the backpack drive, or for a complete list of requested items, call (251) 989-6247 or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 79,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
