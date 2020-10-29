(SUMMERDALE, Ala.) – As of 6 a.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has approximately 26,147 meters experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Zeta.
Officials say Baldwin EMC employees, along with additional lineworkers to assist, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. However, due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages.
OUTAGES BY AREA
• North of Interstate 10: 5,838 meters without power, 10 circuits out
• Between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 going east/west: 9,002 meters without power, 6 circuits out
• South of U.S. Highway 98: 11,307 meters without power, 6 circuits out
Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.
OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)
For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.
