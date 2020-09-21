For Madeline Darby, seeing linemen fill her driveway was the bright spot of her otherwise dreary Monday morning.
“I was real excited, I put my clothes on, and thanked the guys for coming. Its wonderful to have lights again," said Darby.
Darby, like thousands of others, has been living in the dark for the past five days after Sally slammed into Baldwin County early Wednesday.
“It makes it hard to see in your home, and no air conditioning, that’s the biggest thing here," she said.
Baldwin EMC as of Monday evening restored 75% of power to their customers, with more than 1,400 linemen working around the clock to get the lights back on.
With most substations now up and running, Baldwin EMC is able to focus on the less populated areas of the county.
"Most of the feeders leaving the substations are hot now, they're energized. Now we're working on those single phase taps in the local and rural areas and communities," said Mark Ingram, Baldwin EMC Vice President of Corporate Services and Public Relations.
Darby's home off County Road 68 in Loxley was one of their first stops today.
She says even with the lengthy road to recovery ahead, the work these crews are doing managed to make that light at the tunnel a little brighter.
“Being in your 70’s, you went through Frederic and a lot of hurricanes, and I thought Frederic was the worst, but this is the worst. Lots of destruction and power outages, but we’re blessed with all these crews coming from all around the states," said Darby.
Make sure to stick with us on air and online for the latest updates.
