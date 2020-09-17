BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Sally hit nearly every mile of Baldwin County.
The category 2 storm made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores causing an almost county wide power outage.
Officials with Baldwin EMC say they still have approximately 95 percent of their meters without power. This number represents about 77,347 meters.
"We have our crews out today to begin restoration efforts," said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC. "To give you an idea of the damage assessment we did on yesterday, we’ve estimated that we have over 2,000 broken poles, over 4,100 miles of line down and approximately 4,300 trees in the power lines.”
Ingram said power crews have a lot of work ahead of them and that additional linemen are coming into the county to offer help.
"As you can see we have a long road ahead of us. We’re ready to begin restoring power. We have over 1,500 other linemen coming into the county this week to offer assistance."
