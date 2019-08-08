According to the Baldwin County Health Department, a Perdido man was attacked by a rabid Fox on Friday, Aug. 2.
The man was outside doing yard work when the fox ran out and grabbed him by the pant leg.
Health Department officials say it doesn’t appear the man was bitten, but he may have been scratched.
The man shot the fox and it tested positive for rabies.
He is currently undergoing treatment for rabies.
The health department says this is the second confirmed rabid fox case in Baldwin County this year. The other occurred in Fairhope back in March.
