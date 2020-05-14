A local state lawmaker who was part of a task force on re-opening businesses in Alabama says he's hoping Friday may bring some additional good economic news.
State Senator Chris Elliott was on the Lt. Governor's task force working to get small businesses re-opening.
Elliott tells FOX10 News he's heard about possible plans by Governor Kay Ivey to hold another press conference Friday.
Elliott says he's hoping she can relax some of the additional restrictions on entertainment venues and tourist attractions.
Attractions like OWA Amusement Park in Foley remain closed, although some of the restaurants there are open.
FOX10 News reached out to the governor's office Thursday.
A spokesperson said her next press conference has not been scheduled and that the amended Safer at Home order currently stands through 5 pm Friday, May 22nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.