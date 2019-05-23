ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Beaming with pride, and at times fighting back tears, the family of a fallen Navy Officer who died during the Vietnam War, led by their 99-year-old matriarch, took part in a tribute Thursday they had waited half a century for.
The Robertsdale High School Class of 1961 honored their classmate, Robert Sykora, who died in 1969 after the aircraft he was in was shot down during a routine mission during the Vietnam War. His body hasn’t been found.
"We were celebrating my birthday when the servicemen knocked on the door to tell us what had happened," Glenn Sykora, Robert's brother said. "I can very clearly remember the day and where my family was sitting in the room.”
During the tribute to Sykora, his 99-year-old mother and siblings placed a single flag into the ground on the high school's front lawn, where 5,822 of them stand, each representing ten U.S. service members who died during the Vietnam War.
"To be able to place that flag, along with all of these other beautiful flags, it was very special," Glenn Sykora said. "It was closure."
During the tribute to Sykora, a Wall of Honor was dedicated in the lobby of the high school, honoring students who died fighting for their country.
Sykora's mother was also presented with several mementos and flags flown at some of the nation's most treasured buildings and places.
Robertsdale High Schools, NJROTC, which put up the nearly 6,000 flags, presented the colors and played 'Taps' after the family placed the last flag in the ground.
