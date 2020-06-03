Baldwin NAACP, local law enforcement to team up and start community conversation

With a planned protest in Baldwin County canceled Wednesday, demonstrators and local law enforcement are working towards other ways of communicating.
Baldwin County NAACP President Alec Barnett says he working with, rather than against local law enforcement to solve problems.
Barnett says he is working alongside national and state chapter leaders to plan peaceful protests, and working on teaming up with local police to start a dialogue.
“Discuss things. How you’re going to fight, and make a change in your community. Don’t sit here and tear up people’s property. They didn’t cause this,' said Barnett.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said earlier this week he welcomes opening up the conversation between protestors and law enforcement.
No word on when or how this conversation will take shape.
Make sure to stick with FOX10 News on air and online for any and all updates.
