Students in Baldwin County are just three weeks away from the start of the school year. Teachers report in two. To get ready for the new year, a week-long teachers conference wrapped up Thursday, July 22, 2021 with superintendent, Eddie Tyler meeting with all his principals.

Tyler spent the day face-to-face with teachers and administrators as they get set for what they hope to be a normal school year. Students will also start the year face-to-face with in-classroom learning and no required facemasks.

“Right now, unless government officials or a higher power come down and say, ‘This will be mandated,’ the things we get are suggestions and recommendations,” Tyler said. “Right now, we’re going to open up our doors. Masks will not be required.”

A letter was sent to parents Thursday, outlining Tyler’s plan and explaining what led to the decision. He’s encouraging students and staff to wear masks and says there are options for those who are nervous about sending their children back to school. One option is for those 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. Another option is to enroll your child in virtual school if they meet the guidelines.

Tyler said he’s aware of the increasing infection rate and where the state ranks with vaccinations. Last year’s COVID sanitation protocols are now standard procedure in Baldwin County schools. Buses and cafeteria tables will be sanitized after every use. Social distancing is still being encouraged but won’t be enforced.

“We’re prepared, if something happens, to take action and we would do that in reverse order. As we came through last year, we would go back to restricting our campus. We’d go back to mask in place. We’d go back to possible digital learning,” Tyler explained.

Parents and grandparents are trying to stay optimistic as the school year approaches and while many think starting with no restrictions is the right move, others have growing concerns.

“I don’t think it will work for the little kids because they’re not going to keep a mask on, but I do think that it should be for high schoolers,” Shewatha Yates-Gusler said. “I really do, because they’re the ones that’s not taking the shots and so…and I don’t think you can trust the fact that people say that they had the shot.”

“The children need to be back in school. I think it’s time for them to be in school and trust that the educational system will take safeguards and it will be safe for the children to be back in school,” said Jayne Edge.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler said every school will be monitoring everything on a daily basis and if he sees a reason to be concerned, he’ll let parents know. Band and athletic activities will also begin as normal this year and any issues that arise will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.