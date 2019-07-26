Bookkeeper details accounting discrepancies at Baldwin 911 system ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – The board that oversees Baldwin County’s 911 system on Friday hea…

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – The Baldwin County 911 system has hired a full-time director, bringing stability to an agency that has been rudderless for months amid financial discrepancies.

The board of the Baldwin County Emergency Communications District voted to hire Joby Smith, who currently holds a similar position in Bay County, Florida. Board attorney Mark Ryan said Smith will start on Sept. 2 and will earn an annual salary of $125,000.

The board earlier this year placed then-director Chris Heger and administrative assistant Janie Hamric on paid leave after discovering that the system was paying bills late and failing to withhold the proper amounts from its employees’ paychecks.

Heger eventually chose to retire, while Hamrick voluntarily resigned in May.

Ryan said the finances are back on track with the help of consultants who combed through the system’s books.

“Everything is squared away now,” he told FOX10 News.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent review, but no one has been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Ryan said he does not know when that probe will be complete.

“It is taking longer (than he expected),” he said. “I don’t know why it is taking as long it is.”

Ryan said the board chose Smith from more than a dozen applicants because if his experience and his track record for being a fiscally responsible manager.

“That’s very important, especially with the issues that we were having,” he said.

Smith, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has deep Baldwin County roots. He is a native of Magnolia Springs, where he served as fire chief. He also worked as a fire inspector for the city of Foley before leaving for Bay County.

“What’s impressive is he was the incident commander for Bay County’s response for Hurricane Michael. … He has been very much battle-tested,” he said.

Ryan said the board is excited to have Smith on board as the system prepares to move into new digs across the street from its current location in the next 60 to 90 days. The new building is much bigger, with room for growth, as the fast-growing county produces higher volumes of 911 calls.