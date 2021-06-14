1 arrested, other suspects at large after Bay Minette car lot burglary, thefts

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bay Minette Police said a group broke into a local car dealership and took off with two cars and 62 key FOBs.

On Saturday, officers were called to Chuck Stevens Dodge on Highway 31 after workers found the office of the dealership ransacked. Police said the thieves smashed several windows to gain access to offices.

Investigators said two vehicles, a Dodge Challenger and Ram truck, were stolen off the lot and later recovered in Evergreen. The 62 stolen key FOBs are worth about $9,300, police said.

Police arrested Mitchel Tyrell Williams on a charge of third-degree burglary, but more suspects remain on the run. Investigators are searching other businesses in the area and along Highway 31 and Highway 59 for more video and clues that may help identify them.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.