BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --A three vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, May 16th, at approximately 5:57 pm, that claimed the life of a 62 year old man and injuries to six other people.
The crash occurred, on the Baldwin Beach Express between Cowling Road and County Road 62, when a 2000 Chevy Silverado traveling south, lost control and crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.
None of the other injuries appeared to be life threatening. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
