SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash on the U.S. Highway 90 Causeway Friday night.
The accident happened near Meaher State Park.
No criminal charges have been filed. The cause of the crash has not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Spanish Fort police are jointly working with The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on the investigation.
