A Baldwin County woman is celebrating 100 years this weekend with her family marking the milestone in grand fashion with a few surprises.
"100 & Fabulous" -- to those who know Rochelle Robinson -- that's an understatement.
"She really is part of the greatest generation. They are so to be admired -- their courage and strength and will to make the best of every situation," said Linnea Israel, Robinson's Daughter.
Mrs. Robinson has certainly made the best of the last year -- making it through the pandemic -- she's grateful to celebrate her big day surrounded by her loved ones.
"It was so many old friends and new friends and people I've known for a long time, relatives -- and we had such a good time," said Robinson.
Born on April 23, 1921 -- Mrs. Robinson attended Troy University -- becoming a Baldwin County school teacher, and eventually marrying Naval Pilot Gerald Robinson.
Still as sharp as they come -- she even knows her way around social media.
"She uses Facebook, Portal, Instagram, she's very computer savvy for someone who is 100 years old and still going strong," said Israel.
A surprise gift coming from the Alabama House of Representatives. State Rep. Harry Shiver showing up with a proclamation honoring her lifetime of accomplishments. But her biggest surprise:
"Any advice for people aspiring to 100? -- Robinson: No, I don't have any advice or any kind of information because I never expected to reach this myself and I did. Laughs. And it's most surprising!"
Mrs. Robinson has three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren -- with another on the way.
