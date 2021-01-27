BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of Texas men after officials say 16 kilograms of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately a half million dollars ($500,000.)
The arrest took place Monday, January 25 after deputies with the special operations unit conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck on 1-65 northbound near Bay Minette.
They say during the course of the investigation, deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle and located approximately 16 kilograms of "suspected" cocaine.
According to officials the driver and co-driver were arrested for trafficking cocaine and transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center.
Officials arrested 46-year-old Daniel Corona of Pasadena, Texas and 43-year-old Gilberto Gonzales of Houston.
Both men are charged with trafficking in cocaine and are being held without bond.
Deputies say the narcotics originated in Texas and were destined for the Atlanta area.
