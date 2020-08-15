LOXLEY, Ala. --An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and is now being held without bond.
The Baldwin County Jail log says Jarvis Tobias Parker, a man from Foley, was booked into jail this morning before 7 am. The mugshot is currently unavailable.
The arrest was made by Loxley Police.
We have reached out for more information.
This is a developing story.
