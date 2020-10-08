FOLEY, Ala. --According to Foley Police, a Foley School Resource Officer received information that a video circulated on the internet of a juvenile involved in a sexual act on Wednesday, October 7.
Officials say investigators were able to identify the juvenile and the adult male, identified as 19-year-old Damarius Javon Pickens.
They say through investigations Pickens was charged with Rape 2nd (Being 16 years old or older, he or she engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old; provided, however, the actor is at least two years older than the member of the opposite sex.)
Pickens was also charged with production of child pornography.
It is an ongoing investigation.
