Two people were arrested after a law enforcement pursuit Monday morning in Baldwin County.

According to authorities, at about 8:30 a.m. a patrol deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Rosinton community for a traffic violation.

The vehicle did not stop, which led to a vehicle pursuit, the BCSO said.

The pursuit traveled through the Loxley, Robertsdale and Elsanor communities before coming to an end. Deputies were able to use tire deflation spikes, resulting in the vehicle being disabled on County Road 32 in the Elberta community, according to the BCSO.

Both occupants were taken into custody once their car came to a stop, and no one was injured during this incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, Travis Milton Parker, 22, was charged with several counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He also received numerous traffic citations related to operating a vehicle in an unsafe manner.

The passenger, Keegan Kolbie Williams, 19, was charged with several counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Several agencies assisted with this pursuit. Providing assistance were the Loxley Police Department, the Robertsdale Police Department, the Elberta Police Department and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.