BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) Authorities say agents with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit stopped a vehicle on I-10 for traffic violations Monday, June 22.
They say a roadside investigation revealed that 39-year-old Yuri Maikel Hernandez-Perez and 47-year-old Enrique Miranda-Martinez, both from South Florida, were transporting a large quantity of Methamphetamine in their vehicle.
BCSO confirmed that over nine pounds of methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. Both individuals were arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine and taken to the Baldwin County Jail for processing.
Hernandez-Perez is being held without bond while bail for Miranda-Martinez has been set at $250,000.
