Two sex crimes cases in Baldwin County have resulted in very long sentences for each of the perpetrators, the district attorney's office reports.

Steven Chesser was sentenced to 180 years on Thursday, and Alford Toler was given four life sentences.

Circuit Court Judge Joe Norton sentenced Chesser to 25 years for each three convictions for first-degree sodomy, 25 years for conviction for first-degree rape, 20 years for each of three convictions for second-degree sodomy, and 20 years for the conviction for second-degree rape.

The judge ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, which gives the Chesser a total sentence of 180 years imprisonment by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Chesser was convicted on April 21 in a jury trial in Baldwin County Circuit Court.

Toler was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sodomy and incest by a Baldwin County jury on April 14.

Toler was sentenced under the Habitual Felony Offender Act by Judge Norton to 20 years for incest and life on each of the other convictions.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The DA's office reports Toler has previously served 25 years for first-degree rape.