ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach authorities say the two bodies found Tuesday morning along Baldwin County's Gulf Coast shore were those of missing swimmers Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson.
At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday a body washed ashore in Gulf Shores in the state park. Subsequently, a second body was found in Gulf Shores near 6th Street.
Authorities have been searching the area for two swimmers missing since the Memorial Day weekend.
The swimmers went missing near Perdido Pass Sunday night.
Witnesses say the two men were seen hanging onto a float, waving their arms for help.
Around the same time a third swimmer, a woman, was found floating face down in the water by boaters nearby and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition.
Police say the three were visiting from Louisiana together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.