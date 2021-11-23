DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two boys are facing criminal mischief charges after confessing to vandalizing the Daphne Sports Complex Friday night.

The Daphne Police Department on Tuesday said they made contact with two juvenile males who both confessed to the vandalism.

Police say it was about 11:30 p.m. Friday when the Daphne Sports Complex on Park Drive was vandalized by the two people seen in the photos. A restroom at the facility sustained $450.00 in damage, according to police.