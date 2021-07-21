FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Foley men are locked up today after their arrests Tuesday on multiple drug charges.
Arrested by the Foley Police Department were Demantre Stapleton Schultz, 21, and Cameran Shavon Williams, 25.
Schultz is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records in Baldwin County show.
Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain person forbidden to carry a pistol and attempt to elude, jail records show.
The pair was booked into the jail just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.