FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Two Foley men are locked up today after their arrests Tuesday on multiple drug charges.

Arrested by the Foley Police Department were Demantre Stapleton Schultz, 21, and Cameran Shavon Williams, 25.

Schultz is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records in Baldwin County show.

Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, certain person forbidden to carry a pistol and attempt to elude, jail records show.

The pair was booked into the jail just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.