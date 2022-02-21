BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two juveniles suffered gunshot wounds in Bay Minette Sunday evening.

The BCSO says this happened around 6:45 p.m. The juveniles were shot while walking in the area of Old Daphne Road and Nicholsville Road.

One victim was transported to a hospital in Mobile by helicopter. Authorities say the latest update is that the victim underwent surgery for a gunshot to the abdomen and is in stable condition.

The second victim was transported by ambulance to Mobile and was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made.

The BCSO says investigators are still gathering information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's Communications at 251-937-0202.