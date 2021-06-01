For months the City of Fairhope has been working to rebuild what Sally and Zeta took down.

Work begins on the south beach bulkhead just in time for a new year’s storms.

“The start of hurricane season, you know, everybody gets a little anxious because of the repairs you’re still making from Sally and Zeta. That’s what we’re most concerned about, but making these temporary repairs hopefully will get us through until we can make a permanent fix,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Many are weary as experts predict another hurricane season full of higher than normal activity.

While we work to put last year behind us, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says there are some lessons to learn.

“We don’t want people to move forward into the next hurricane season comparing everything to Sally. Each and every year is a new year, and it presents a new threat. Just because we had a storm last season doesn’t mean we are immune to having storms in the future,” says Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin EMA.

Guerry says last year is a prime example on why we shouldn’t write off category one or two storms, as each bring its own unique threats.

The exponential growth of Baldwin County also means possible changes in flood zones and higher risk areas.

The pandemic also exposing supply chain issues, but there are ways you can avoid panic shopping or low supplies when the time comes to take shelter.

“We want people to prepare sooner. We want you to make sure you can go right now to one of your providers and buy a tarp. Buy two tarps. Have supplies that you need on hand and work those into your routine,” said Guerry.

As you restock your hurricane supply kit, don’t forget to double check your insurance policies, make sure you have ways to be weather aware, and have a plan in place for your family.