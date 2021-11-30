2021 Hurricane Season ends as several in Baldwin County continue to recover from last year's storms

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- For Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood, it has been a long two years.

Counting down the days until the end of 2021’s Atlantic hurricane season, today couldn’t have come soon enough.

His department has been under at least one State of Emergency for over 600 days.

Today marks the end of two years of a record setting amount of named storms.

“2020 was a historical season just like 2021, the difference is we all know that Sally made landfall in Baldwin County during 2020, and that we were very fortunate this year in a sense that Ida impacted Southern Louisiana versus Southern Alabama,” said Hood.

Last year’s storms still hang over many of us…Hood included.

He spent his weekend making repairs to his home, which—like many others—flooded last September, leaving him and his family displaced for close to a year.

“Seeing all of the individuals that have struggled following Hurricane Sally, including myself and my family. We have just now gotten our fireplace closed in,” said Hood, “we were very fortunate to finally be able to get that done, however there are individuals that I talk to on a regular basis that are struggling with insurance, finding and securing a contractor, supplies.”

The same problems are true for our neighbors to the west recovering from Ida.

While this season may be coming to a close, recovery efforts are far from over.

“Step by step, some of our homes are being rebuilt and being restructured, but its just a very slow process.”

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from May 1 to November 30.