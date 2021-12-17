GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores City Schools announced its Teachers of the Year.

Paula Stevens, Blossom Hinyub, and Jennifer Murphy were the honored Friday afternoon.

Ms. Stevens teaches first grade at Gulf Shores Elementary, where she's spent six of her 17-year career.

Ms. Hinyub is an eighth-grade English teacher at Gulf Shores Middle School. The school said she has a way of connecting with students to make sure each of them feels supported.

And Ms. Murphy teaches health science at Gulf Shores High School, where she's in her second year of teaching.

Congratulations to all of you!