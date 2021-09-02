Voters in three Baldwin County communities will take to the polls September 21, 2021 to vote on a 3-mill ad valorem tax. If passed, the money would go toward funding facility improvements and educational enrichment programs in the central Baldwin feeder pattern.

Schools in Loxley, Silverhill and Robertsdale all feed into Robertsdale High School and if the referendum passes, an estimated $750,000 would be generated annually. A committee of nine individuals…some from each area would determine where the money would be spent.

“If it does pass, then you’re going to govern your own money. The Board of Education in Baldwin County will not govern it, but that nine-member committee will, and that committee represents the three municipalities in this feeder pattern which are Loxley, Robertsdale and Silverhill,” explained Robertsdale mayor, Charles Murphy.

Each town council passed a resolution to have the referendum vote. The same tax is already collected in the Fairhope and Spanish Fort feeder patterns. So, what would it cost you? Mayor Murphy said it would only be around $60 a year on a home valued at $200,000. Murphy said central Baldwin County is seeing a rising need for new programs and enhancements to existing ones.

“Some academic enhancements that they’d like to provide, not only for advanced studies but also for remedial tasks, too,” said Murphy. “I mean, one of the big things with the city that we’ve done over the last ten years that most people don’t know is that we’ve been doing tutoring camps in the summer and we’ve been ranging from 16 to 20 kids a summer in those camps that last for six weeks.”

Some folks are against the additional tax. Some don’t know enough about the proposal to commit. Others, like Billy Cline are for the tax and think those without children in school should also consider voting, yes.

“It’s like not wanting to pay for the fire department if you’ve never had a fire at your house. I mean, it’s kind of just being a good citizen and you know, the better the education system is, the more the value of your home’s going to be, so it’s a win-win either way,” Cline said.

If passed, the ad valorem tax would expire in 8 years. Citizens will have a chance to learn more about where and how the money would be spent. Silverhill residents can attend the regular council meeting Tuesday night, September 7th. In Robertsdale, a special public meeting will be held Thursday, September 9th at 6 p.m. at City Hall and in Loxley, your turn will be Monday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m., also at Town Hall.